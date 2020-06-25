Luna Bronze is a female-founded sunless tanning and skincare business. They are seeking a part time Customer Support Coordinator (SYD) to provide the very best customer service experience across all of their platforms. Your responsibilities will include moderation of social media channels, responding to all customer service enquirie and managing incoming PR enquiries. To apply you should have at least 2 years customer service experiecne, excellent copywriting and problem solving skills. The role is currently Mon-Fri, 3 hours per day with the opportunity to grow. If you want to be an integral part of a young, dynamic company and gorgous bronzed skin all year around, apply here!

Spinfluence are on the hunt for a full time Digital Marketing Consultant (SYD) with a proven track record of advising and leading clients to digital sales and marketing success. The ideal candidate has superior client communication skills, a solid understanding of the digital marketing landscape (specifically with content, SEO, video, marketing automation, sales enablement, and sales and marketing alignment), and the ability to learn and implement proven frameworks. Your responsibilities include consulting up to 10-15 clients at a time through Zoom chats and occasional on-site visits, building 12-month digital sales and marketing programs for clients and analyze client performance and provide recommendations. If you have world class communication skills and a strong understanding of sales and marketing alignment they want to hear from you! Competitive salary. Read more and apply here!

URSHOUTM8 are two young business owners operating within the arts and entertainment industries, creating and operating multiple businesses within the space. They are on the hunt for a contract App Developer (SYD) to create an app for an existing subscription based e-learning website for the dance community, as well as the creation of a new app idea that will operate within the food and beverage industry (specifically pubs). They have the designs and wireframes for both apps. They need someone with the experience to code the apps to a high standard, as well as assist in the design and architecture. They are not looking for a yes person but someone who will bring ideas to the table and can take ownership of a project. Read more about this exciting opportunity here!

Kobalt Music are hiring a full time Assistant Copywright Manager (SYD) to improve processes and project-manage areas of development. Responsibilites include ensuring their clients’ song and agreement details are correctly registered at performing rights organisations in Aus and NZ, as well as answering general queries regarding the catalogue they represent. Previous admin and copyright experience in a similar role and a good understanding of music publishing is advantageous but most importantly, you have database management experience. Read more and apply here!

Megaphone are on the lookout for a full time Shopify/Wordpress Developer (MELB). Working with one of the fastest growing Marketing agencies in Australia, you’ll be taking part of a very talented team of developers that work with Shopify and WordPress. UX design will be a bonus, and you’ll need to be a full stack and Backend development. Read more and apply here!

