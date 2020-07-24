Liquid Ideas are on the look-out for a full time Consumer Lifestyle Senior / Account Manager (SYD) with a passion for lifestyle brands, drinks, wine or hospitality to join the team. The brief is simple. Have a great attitude, understand what is hot and what’s not, in the world of consumer lifestyle, food, entertainment and hospitality both here in Australia and abroad. You’ll create and manage clever, creative communications campaigns that deliver impact across PR, social media, influencer marketing, content and events. To apply you will need 3-6 years experience working in a consumer lifestyle agency. Read more about this exciting role and apply here!

Tide.PR is a boutique agency specialising in public relations, influencer marketing, social media management and events. They are on the hunt for a full time Account Director (MELB) to; Manage client accounts and service, Oversee campaigns from brief to implementation and roll out and Ensure the success of each account, be results-driven in approach. Reporting directly to the agency Director, you will need to have a minimum of 5 years’ experience within the PR and marketing/communications industry. Read more and apply here!

Rollit Wealth is a Melbourne based fintech with a mission to help people live their best financial lives. They are looking to hire a skilled contract Content and Social Media Professional (MELB) to join their start-up team. Initially, the role will focus on developing in-app UI content in collaboration with the product, UX and development team. The next focus will be evolving their positioning online and through social media. This is initially a contract role, but are they hoping for a long-term relationship that continues to grow with our business. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

Oaktree are hiring a casual Calls Team Memeber (MELB) for their Regular Giving Program. This is one of Oaktree’s important initiatives to raise funds throughout the year. In this role you will meet regularly every week to jump on the phones and talk to some of our engaged supporters, asking them if they would like to become financial supporters. Read more here!

