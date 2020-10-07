L&A Social, Australia’s fastest-growing social media agency, is on the lookout for an ambitious, creative & passionate Social Media Account Executive (SYD) to join their team. Thos role will see you working with an in-house team of creatives on top-tier consumer brands across social media strategy & implementation, creative campaign ideation, paid social, analytics, and campaigns. To apply you should have 1+ years of social media experience, strong client communication & client management experience. Read more and apply here!

Peppa Heart are hiring a full-time Digital Manager (NSW) to join their team located in Cabarita, NSW. Working on digital content alongside Sophie, this role controls the development of content and assets to ensure the websites, e-learning and social platforms run smoothly + consistently. This includes monitoring and measuring channel performance across web and social, planning all digital marketing campaigns, strategies and optimising performance based on trends and insights. To apply, you should have a Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in a relevant field and 4 years+ experience either in-house or with an agency. Read more and apply here!

mtime gives busy parents their time back by matching them with Moncierges, family assistants we train to help parents with at home support and babysitting. They are currently seeking an Interim Operations Manager (MELB) who will have the opportunity to become mtime’s Head of Operations and lead us to scale post fundraise. In this role, your main focus will be on driving mtime’s business performance, scaling their operations to enable growth, and P&L and cash management. To apply, you will need 5+ years experience in an operational role (in a start-up or scale-up environment preferred) and a familiarity with business functions including HR, finance, supply chain and IT. Read more and apply here!

