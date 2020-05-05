L&A Social Media are seeking a full time Social Media Senior Account Manager (SYD) to work with a team of account managers and creatives to oversee and manage key client accounts. The ideal candidate will have 3 + years experience in a similar role and great presentation skills. L&A Social Media have a positive, inclusive work environment, who are passionate about the growth of their team members. If this sounds like the role for you, read more and apply here!

Digital Transform Agency are looking for a full time Director of Strategy, EL 2 (SYD/CANB) to provide strategic advice and direction for government, in support of it’s digital transformation and lead a team of strategists who will incorporate practices and methodologies to deliver policy initiatives and drive change from a central agency. For more information on this role please see here!

Digital Transform Agency are also hiring a full time Operations Support Officer (SYD/CANB) to engage in operational and strategic conversations with stakeholders to support delivery of outcomes. Duties include supporting cross-agency engagement to define and agree key outcomes and deliverables and working closely with the Service Designer and User researcher to research and understand the key pain points and issues experienced by customers. Please read more and apply here!

