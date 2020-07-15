Kaddy is a B2B marketplace start-up that helps beverages suppliers and wholesale customers connect and trade seamlessly across beer, wine, spirits, & other beverages. They are on the hunt for their very first full time Marketing Manager (SYD) to lead their marketing strategies and execution. The successful candidate will be tasked with clearly communicating Kaddy’s value proposition to prospective customers, building a strong community around Kaddy’s users, and growing awareness and share of voice. Key resposibilities of the role include; Marketing plan development & management (including online and offline channels), Devising and managing digital marketing activities (including email, social media and website content production) and managing key marketing partnerships and PR activities. To apply you should have 3 + years marketing experience as well as experience managing organic and paid social media. If you are a self-starter who thrives on taking ownership in a start-up environment, read more and apply here!

The Solid State is an award winning marketing agency and production company for film and television. They work with distributors, SVOD, filmmakers and production companies to to help filmmakers create more competitive, impactful and successful films. They are seeking a full time Trailer Editor (SYD) to be responsible for a wide range of editorial duties on multiple projects ranging from Trailers, Teasers, TVCs, Social Assets and entire theatrical campaigns. You will be expected to be a full audio-visual editor, of with rich experience in music and sound design, in addition to TV and film experience. To apply you should be highly fluent in Adobe Premiere Pro and have 2+ years experience in short form commercial, broadcast and/or movie trailer editorial. Read more and apply here.

Apparition Media are an outdoor advertising agency offering a unique form of out-of-home advertising: Hand-painted murals. They are currently on the lookout for a new Artist / Signwriter (SYD) to join their team. Specifically, they are looking for people who have experience with painting, blending, and shading on large scale murals but are also open to any artists that thinks they have the goods. If you understand how to hustle, be on time, desire a physically active job and excel in a team environment this could be for you. Read more and apply here.

Want more?

Harlequin Market are hiring a part time Retail & E-Commerce Sales Assistant (SYD) who can work at least two days with flexible hours for additional work! Your responsibilities will include processing orders, compiling social media content and uploading listings to our online platforms. To apply you should have experience in customer service and retail, preferably fashion – even better if in jewellery! Read more here.

Ixiah are hring a casual Sales Assistant (SYD). The candidate will be required to make strict daily budgets and also assist in many aspects of the business including stock management, merchandising, styling etc. to apply you should have 1-2 years fashion retail experience Experience in delivering exceptional customer service. Read more here!

