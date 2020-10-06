Images That Sell are a very busy eCommerce photography studio based in Rosbery Sydney. They are on the hunt for a Junior Fashion Stylist (SYD) to join their team on a part-time basis. In this role, you will assist the senior stylists in all styling requirements, in styling fashion garments for ghost mannequin, flat lay and on model imagery. They will also learn the role of senior stylist. To apply, just send your CV that details your previous experience and links to your social media. Read more and apply here!

TMRW Music is home to Australia’s most exciting music labels, artists and events. They are seeking a talented Community & Content Coordinator (SYD) to join their constantly evolving company. In this role you will be a part on TMRW’s Marketing team. Your key responsibilities include developing and executing engaging content, social media and communication strategies for their artists and label, social media scheduling and coordinating digital assets for both artist and label channels. To apply you should obviously be a social media super star, and have 1-2 years work experience gained in a professional environment under your belt. Located in a creative warehouse space on the city-fringe, TMRW are a vivacious and friendly team who value a strong work/life balance – with birthday leave, early Friday finishes, and gigs galore just some of the perks on offer. If you love all things music and content, they want to hear from you! Read more and apply here!

FINCH is a production company made of film-makers, artists, and engineers, working at the crossroads of storytelling, entertainment and technology. They are currently on the hunt for a full-time Creative Developer/ Director’s Assitant (SYD) to work closely on and contribute to the process of, creating commercials, films, and television. Hours may vary and be longer than a typical 9-6 so they will need someone flexible! To apply, you should have a minimum of two years’ experience in the film, media or advertising industry, an exceptional knowledge and memory of commercials, film, and television. Read more and apply here!

The Front is a premier rental house that supplies digital cinema, photography & lighting equipment as well as Studios to high profile productions in Sydney and all over the country. They are hiring a Video Equipment Rental Technician (SYD) to join their team. Key responsibilities include negotiating camera quotes with clients, timely invoicing of completed orders and providing assistance to on-going orders (TVC, Shows, Features, etc.) To apply, you will need at least 2 years of experience in the Camera Rental industry and a significant understanding of Digital Cinema equipment. Read more and apply here!

Calexico is a multi-brand fashion boutique located in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane which houses over 120 international labels. They are hiring a full time Stylist (BRIS) to join their team. You will need to be confident, memorable, the life of party and available to work weekends. Apply here!

Calexico are also seeking an E-Commerce Manager (BRIS) to join their team. In this role, you will manage the Calexico online store, be responsible for all online activity and keep current knowledge of online trends. To apply you must have 3+ years of experience working in e-commerce and digital acquisition. Read more and apply here!

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health globally, tackling mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, testicular cancer. They are seeking a passionate Digital Performance Specialist (MELB) to join their team on a 12-month contract. Reporting to the Marketing Planner, you’ll be responsible for shaping, implementing and optimising global campaigns across paid search, social and SEO. To apply you will need 5+ years digital performance buying experience. Read more and apply here!

