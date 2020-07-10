iD Collective are on the hunt for a part time Digital Account Director (SYD) to be the ‘go to digital person’ in Sydney, accountable for digital and social media problem solving, new business acquisition, client retention and innovation. To be succcessful in this role it is imperative that you have a sound working knowledge of the social media & digital space, are able and confident when working across multiple clients at any one time and have 7+ year’s experience in this space. Read more about this exciting opportunity here.

Industrie Clothing are seeking a full time eCommerce Coordinator (SYD) to be responsible for driving quality traffic & website performance that will lead to commercial outcomes. Reporting to the eCommerce & Digital Marketing Manager, your key responsibilities will be uploading and maintaing, images, tags, pricing and content, Monitoring user experience and ensuring website can achieve optimal sales through layout as well as merchandising the site weekly according to promotional activity and sell through. To apply you should have at least 2 years’ experience in a similar role, in an eCommerce retail environment. Read more and apply here!

Friends With Frank are hiring a casual Retail and Warehousing Assistant (MELB) to hit the ground running attending to customer enquiries online; fulfilling orders in the label’s Richmond showroom; and conducting one-on-one customer appointments. You will join the team 5 days per week on a 3-month contract, working Saturday – Wednesdays (with Thursdays and Fridays off). To apply you should have experience in fashion retail (or high-end homeware) and warehousing / fulfilment experience. Read more and apply here!

Pump Hair Care, an online hair and beauty brand are seeking a full time Customer Service Consultant (SYD). Key responsibilities include assisting customers with product enquiries for beauty and haircarem, answering general enquiries and processing orders and liaising with packing staff. Read more here!

