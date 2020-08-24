Hero Packaging has created Australia’s first zero-waste shipping mailer (bye plastic!) and have sold over 4 million mailers world wide. They are all about selling super cute packaging that is sustainable and compostable. They are currently on the lookout for a contract Sales and Business Development Hero (SYD) to be responsible for finding & researching new customers and managing the ongoing relationship existing customers who would like custom/bespoke packaging. In this role, your day to day will include responding to custom packaging enquiries, reaching out to potential customers and managing the online relationships of their small to large customers. You will work about 10-20 hours per week (flexible) and is currently a home-based, with the view to work from their Sydney office in the future. To apply you should have related work experience and post tertiary qualifications (bonus points for One Drive, Canva, and Excel knowledge). Read more and apply for this exciting role here!

Baxta Global are a free social networking app made especially for all pets and the humans behind them. Baxta allows you to create a unique pet profile, share cute content, explore nearby pet-friendly locations/services, try out businesses with user reviews. They’re on a mission to connect the global pet community and create a world free from animal cruelty! Baxta are growing rapidly, so they are currently looking to bring in two gun interns for the following roles:

App Community Coordinator (SYD) – who will use their social, online and offline platforms to build a real sense of kinship. Reporting to the Product Manager, you will assist the team to measure engagement using community metrics and social reporting tools. Your focus will be primarily to engage users in the Baxta app, tracking user engagement through analytics. You will also help drive app downloads through user referrals. To apply you will need great writing/communication skills and interest in reporting on and optimising social campaigns using social reporting tools. The successful applicant will be highly likely to gain full time employment at the end of the six-week period if they demonstrate strong ability. Read more here!

Social Media Coordinator (SYD) to support the Digital Marketing Team in the execution of Baxta’s social media and digital campaigns engagement. In this role you will monitor online content posted by others on their social media platforms and raise to relevant groups, identify opportunities to engage new audiences and help develop, maintain and execute a global social media content calendar across platforms to grow community engagement, awareness, and adoption. To apply you should be passionate about social media and digital marketing and be an experienced user of all major social media channels. The successful applicant will be highly likely to gain full time employment at the end of the six-week period if they demonstrate strong ability. Read more here!

Want more ?

Flora & Fauna are looking for a passionate full time Digital Designer (SYD) to join their team. Your focus will be communicating their brand to their customers, potential customers and community. Key responsibilities include ownership and production of ecommerce and digital banners so website/landing page banners, presentations, EDMs, banner ads, illustrations, gifs, animations and working with the social media coordinator and creative agency to deliver engaging social media assets. To apply you should be a creative and have 3 years experience in an ecommerce design role. Read more here!

Progressing Ballet Technique are on the lookout for a part time Digital Marketing Assistant (SYD) to join the core team out of the office in Marrickville. If you have a positive attitude, experience with digital media platforms and above all, a creative thinker – they would love to hear from you. Bonus points for experience in Canva, video editing and photography. Read more here!

Online Marketing Gurus is one of the fastest-growing global search and digital marketing agencies in Australia. They are hiring a full time Senior Account Manager (Digital Marketing – PPC/Paid, SEO) (SYD). In this role you will lead communication for clients and provide customer service within your assigned portfoliolo, develop and grow relationships with all client stakeholders and maintain client satisfaction via service levels and anticipating customer needs. To apply you should have experience in Account Management, Client Services/Client Management in the digital marketing space and knowledge / experience in SEO, PPC, Social Media Advertising and Web Builds. Read more here!

