Hello Molly are on the hunt for a full time Fashion Product Developer (SYD). The role includes duties such as meeting and liaising with suppliers to negotiate purchases that match the company targets, Monitoring and maintaining purchasing, sales and inventory levels and Maintaining supplier relationships whilst sourcing new suppliers for future products. The idea candidate will have experience in buying, fast fashion experience preferred and a degree qualification within Finance or relevant disciplines. If you are passionate about all things fashion and have their finger on the pulse of what’s trending, they want to hear from you. More info here!

Questra Immigration are a migration agency seeking a full time Marketing & Communication Manager (MELB) to be responsible for creating (and overseeing the creation of) content in written, visual and audio form. That content will effectively communicate (using EDM, social media, web and other platforms) to a wide range of Questra’s stakeholders including: international students, temporary residents, international colleges, local business’ across a range of industries and other online communities. They are looking for a highly organised and motivated individual who has a formal qualification in digital communications, general communications, or equivalent experience. More info here!

Eva is one of the top players in the e-commerce bedding space. They are currently looking to hire a full time Customer Service Extraordinaire (MELB) to work with within the Operations team to provide the very best customer service experience across all channels. You will manage customer enquiries, ensure smooth national delivery operations, liaise with freight companies ensuring deliveries are met and keeping customers updated along the way. You will also be overseeing and coordinating incoming and outgoing goods from their national warehouses. You must have an ability to multitask like a task conquering octopus and be an accomplished problem solver. Apply here!

Circle In are hiring a Sales Development Representative (MELB) to drive sales through top of funnel activities such as personalised outreach to Circle In’s key target markets. If you have a can-do attitude and love for teamwork read more info here!

Digital Transform Agency (DTA) are a government agency who help government improve digital services to make them simple, clear and fast. They are hiring multiple roles in both Sydney and Canberra. Check them out here

