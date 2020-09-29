Hello Molly are seeking a full-time talented and experienced Customer Service Representative (SYD) to join their fast growing team. In this role you will manage orders from purchase to fulfilment, respond to customer queries via email, phone and social media, process returns and assist with stock management. To apply, you should have experience in a similar role within e-commerce (highly regarded but not essential), strong communication skills and confidence in communicating with others over the phone and in-person. Competitive salary and a generous staff discount – immediate start. Read more and apply here!

Culture Digital Agency are looking for a young, enthusiastic and creative individual to join their growing team. Your key responsibilities will include designing and creating advertising material, writing advertising copy, analytics & data reporting. If selected for the position, you will have the opportunity to work with some of Australia’s fastest-growing fashion labels in a progressive, diverse, and forward-minded business culture. Photoshop and writing skills are a must. Read more and apply here!

Edrolo are an Australian, venture-backed ed-tech startup with global ambitions. In joining them as a full time Client Support Representative, you’ll be responsible for delivering high-quality client and technical support to teachers and students in their use of our products. This involves using their systems to receive requests for help via email and phone and diagnosing and resolving user requests and queries. To apply you will need excellent written and verbal communication skills, customer service experience and strong computer skills. As you are working remotely, you will need a reliable, high-speed home internet connection. Read more and apply here.

