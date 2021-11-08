At Future Super, they’re making money moves and changing the way super is done. By giving people a chance to invest their life savings in companies that don’t harm the planet, they’re showing the power super has to change the world!

With ambitious targets and a passionate membership base, they’re on the hunt for a Senior Product Designer to design their end-to-end member experience, adding cohesion and delight to a typically disparate and confusing experience. Based in Sydney, the successful candidate will use their digital product design skills to solve the climate crisis, have the chance to revolutionise the industry to be better for people and get input from users, internal stakeholders and turn diverse feedback into clear product design decisions. If you’re obsessed with pixel placement, intentionally sweating the small stuff so their users get the best experience they can offer, apply now!

Australia’s leading Creative College, The Fashion Institute & Macleay College are looking for a dynamic and motivated Communications Manager to lead their team!

The successful candidate will be based in Sydney, develop and execute innovative communications campaigns and strategies, steering the direction of all Marketing, PR & Communications within the business. You will develop creative, consistent and effective communications collateral for use across a range of traditional and digital/social channels and develop annual strategic Marketing, PR and Comms plans and budgets.They want someone who has experience managing a team, strong attention to detail, someone who is creative and an innovative thinker and has the ability to work with cross-functional teams across the business. You will need an understanding of the Australian media landscape and excellent time management and organisational skills.

Universal Media Co is one of Australia’s largest innovative media companies with a range of popular magazines, websites, social, and video brands. Their subscribers are very important to them and join through both the magazines and our e-commerce store making it one of their most important digital assets. If you love media, marketing, e-commerce, and helping hundreds of customers every day, you’ll excel in this role.As E-Commerce Marketing Coordinator based in Sydney, your main focus will be on marketing and customer service, you will focus on the subscription department, attracting new subscribers and retain their ones, as well as delivering multiplatform retention and acquisition marketing campaigns to achieve key targets.

They want someone with excellent written, communication and interpersonal skills, strong creative and marketing eye with an understanding of digital marketing channels and experience in delivering great customer service. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Rock Posters is Australia’s largest street poster network, with offices, account management and printing facilities and distribution infrastructure in both Sydney and Melbourne. They are currently seeking a Site Acquisition Manager based in Sydney, to be responsible for the management of their existing network of advertising billboards.

The successful candidate will scout for potential new locations of billboards, negotiate leases for new assets with landlords and coordinate

