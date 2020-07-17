Future Dreamers are seeking a part time Digital Partnerships Manager (SYD) to manage the end-to-end media sales process; developing, pitching and closing integrated marketing campaigns across digital sponsorship for new and existing clients. The role includes driving sales, digital, and revenue opportunities to meet targets as well as researching, pitching and securing partner sponsorship content across digital activations and advertorial. To apply you will need a minimum 2 years of outbound media sales experience with a particular focus on display, content and or creative social solutions. If this sounds like you read more and apply here!

Present Company are on the hunt for a full time Social Media Manager (SYD) to work within the social media team on a diverse range of clients. You’ll be responsible for planning and implementing social media campaigns and AO activity across various channels. Your day to day will include: Creative concept and copy development, Attendance of WIPs, briefings and presentations, Proactive ideation for new initiatives and Driving social media strategy across both media and creative. You should have 2 years of experience managing social media channels to apply. Read more here!

Sparking White Smile are hiring a casual Cosmetic Dental Techician. Your responsibilities will incliude; Ensuring clients feel as informed as possible, Calling and emailing clients to remind them of their appointments, Conducting initial mouth screenings and check oral health prior to treatments. They are looking for someone willing to travel, conduct treatments, be proactive and assure the clients experience and service are always to the highest standard. To apply you should have experience in dental, and beauty industry or similar role and an in-depth knowledge of health and safety regulations is preferred. Read more here!

Want more?

Yarno is company that produces mobile-based learning software. They are hiring a full time Customer Success Manager (SYD) to be the primary point of contact for questions, concerns, support and feedback for 10-15 customers. You represent Yarno to the customer and the customer to the internal team at Yarno. Read more here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.