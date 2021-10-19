frank body is a skincare brand with a simple mission: to make clean skincare fun. They’re seriously unserious about that mission. They are on the hunt for a Social Media Manager that will be responsible for frank body’s social strategy & rollout. This includes creating and implementing a social media strategy that meets our business objectives, content creation, partnership management, progress tracking, campaign spend and accountability for ROI. Joining their team in Melbourne, the successful candidate will be responsible for strategic planning and content execution across all organic social mdia channels, lead strategic growth initiatives, content planning, creation and publishing across frank’s social channels. They want someone with experience in organic content creation and a knack for on brand, witty content, with a proven ability to grow engagement and conversion. If you have a positive, get-it-done attitude and energetic presence, check out the full job description & apply now!

The Atticism is a full service, boutique PR and brand development agency that was founded in Australia in 2012. Their team specialise in the hospitality, technology, and urban lifestyle sectors. The Atticism has become the ‘go to’ agency for those looking to break free from traditional PR methods.

They are currently seeking a Public Relations Account Manager to join their team in Sydney! The AM hat sits within the wider Accounts Team and acts as the day-to-day contact for their clients and the media. Reporting directly to the Senior Account Manager, the successful candidate will work closely with the SAM to develop new client proposals and audit existing client’s strategy progression. You will be responsible preparing creative client strategies and proposals, pitching concepts to clients during face-to-face presentations, managing the day to day running of client accounts and developing effective, meaningful relationships with key media. Apply now!

Laundry Bar are a dynamic and multi-faceted position in a fast-paced hospitality and live music venue group, comprising Laundry Bar, Bad Decisions Bar, and George’s Bar, all located on Johnston Street, Fitzroy in Melbourne. They are currently seeking a Marketing & Social Media Manager to run all social media accounts for the three businesses, from planning to execution, alongside additional online and offline marketing channels, as well as additional tasks as needed to support the rest of the team as needed, when needed. The successful applicant must have 2+ years experience in a similar role, have a thorough understanding of all three brands and their very different and specific demographics, voices and aesthetics. They want someone who is excellent at self management and time management, have excellent communication skills, the initiative and awareness to offer and provide assistance and be creative, confident and collaborative. If this sounds like you, apply now!

INVNT is the global Live Brand Storytelling agency™, creating and delivering exceptional live, brand, content and digital experiences that excite and unite physical and digital audiences. They have 9 offices around the globe and over 120 employees and just awarded C&IT Global Agency of the Year. The Sydney office is on the hunt for a Traffic Coordinator to work across APAC offices. The successful candidate will ultimately be responsible for the effective and efficient utilisation of resources across the APAC offices, be the central point of contact for all creative resourcing needs and review and adjust traffic for overages, deal with any updates to resources and adjust traffic accordingly. You will need to ensure clear communication and accountability, facilitate flow of creative briefs and oversee timelines of deliverables. They want someone who is highly organised, able to manage a creative team and have a positive outlook. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!