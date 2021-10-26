Four Pillars Gin, Australia’s leading gin producer has a 12-month maternity leave position for a Communications and Marketing Executive. Back in 2013, three mates and one copper still started out making gin – gin that is now Australia’s favourite and voted the world’s best. As the Communications & Marketing Executive you will support the Four Pillars marketing programme with a particular focus on direct channels. You will provide invaluable support to the Brand & Communications Manager, and you will maintain impeccable brand presence quality. They want someone with 3+ years of experience in a similar role and love (and thrive) working in a fast and innovative environment based in Sydney. They want someone with impressive verbal and written communication skills and knowledge of the Australian hospitality and drinks industry.

If this sounds like the role for you & you have the necessary experience, apply now!

Distil is a digital marketing and graphic design agency for the hospitality and FMCG industry. They deliver strategic and operational marketing support across Social Media and Graphic Design services for a diverse portfolio of clients. As the company continues to expand, an exciting opportunity has opened for an experienced (4+ years in a similar role) Social Media Manager to join their team in Sydney!

Primarily the successful candidate will focus on the day-to-day management of social media accounts, executing paid advertising campaigns and constantly evolving social content streams. The role will enable you to work closely with a team of highly experienced professionals, providing consultative services to a diverse portfolio of clients, including restaurants, beverage brands, bars, hotels, and cafes. Check it out & apply now!

Are you OBSESSED with social media? Know your memes and influencers? Love fashion and spending hours on TikTok? Studying or studied Marketing or Communications? Well listen up… Jay Jays are looking for a high energy, creative and dedicated Marketing Coordinator, to work alongside the Marketing Manager, and the rest their team based in Melbourne. It’s a big role with heaps to do, they want someone who’s motivated and has the right attitude. Experience is advantageous but not essential, they want a go-getter that innovates and problem solves, manage and engage all social media platforms daily. You’ll work alongside like-minded people within their Support office and is a great opportunity to work across 7 brands including Jay Jays, Just Jeans, Jacqui E, Portmans, Peter Alexander, Dotti & Smiggle. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

Circle In work with the world’s most progressive companies and their aim is to build a better world for working families by providing support they need for their everyday struggle. They place a huge focus on their brand and are looking for a Social Media Manager to own their social strategy independently. Based in Melbourne, they are after someone who wants to work hard with great people and feel good about contributing to a social purpose. Importantly, they want you to be excited about taking their social community to a new level and being part of the next phase of Circle In as they grow globally. The successful candidate will be responsible for leading and planning their monthly social content calendar across all platforms, scheduling and amplifying content. They want someone who is highly creative with a keen eye for design detail and works calmly under time pressure. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

