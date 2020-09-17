Faithful The Brand are looking for a full-time Designer / Product Developer (SYD) with an in-depth understanding of who the Faithfull girl is with a keen eye for trends and a comprehensive understanding of the industry. A FAITHFULL THE BRAND Designer / Product Developer will be a part of a global team, supporting the design department to its entirety, designing products in line with the design and pre-development strategy set by the directors and Head of Design & Creative. Applicants must have a minimum of 3-5 years experience, with a diploma in a relevant field, an optimistic and hard-working attitude, and a passion for the fashion industry. Read more and apply here!

Elizabeth Jean Branding is a Wellness Branding Agency that offers Brand Strategy, Graphic Design, SEO, Copywriting, and Social Media Management. They are currently seeking a savvy Mid Weight Web + Graphics Designer (MELB) to join their team for three days a week (leading into increased days for the right person). Applicants must be confident in Full Adobe Suite, Squarespace, WordPress, and Shopify. EJB are a close-knit, fast-paced, and highly-productive team. They work hard, but we also know how to have fun. If this sounds like your jam, read more and apply here!

Digital Noir are a dynamic, creative agency working on exciting web and app projects and are all passionate about what they do. They on the hunt for an Administrator / Sales Coordinator (ADL) with an upbeat personality, ‘can-do’ attitude, and great organisational skills to join their team on a six-month contract (maternity cover). In this role, a typical day will look like answering the phone, being the first point of contact with current and prospective clients, reading, monitoring, responding to email, and managing calendars. To apply you will need previous experience in a varied administrative role. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

ANNEX is an Australian premium menswear brand. They are looking for a Casual Retail Sales Assistant (SYD) to join their Bondi Beach store. As an Annex Retail Assistant, you will be the first point of contact for all potential customers, talk them through the product range with expert knowledge and help build looks. Applicants should be mature, motivated, with a can-do attitude, warm and enthusiastic with a passion for people and service. Read more and apply here!

Chek PTY LTD are hiring an experienced Florist (MELB) for an immediate start. Your main duties will include creating new arrangements for display on the website (Both preserved and fresh), maintaining the cleanliness of work areas, and flower preparation – stripping flowers and foliage. Must have previous experience, a great attitude, and a bubbly persona. Read more and apply here!

Shona Joy are hiring an Online Distribution Coordinator (SYD) to join their Warehouse / ECommerce team on a full-time basis. The successful candidate will support our growing team with order fulfillment and inventory management for their online store. Duties include conducting daily stock picks for online orders and careful packing and processing of online orders with high attention to detail. To apply you will need proven warehouse experience. Read more and apply here!

