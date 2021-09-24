UMM is an integrated communications agency leading campaign strategy, creation and execution for key brands in consumer tech, gaming, music, TV content, FMCG, festivals, homewares and lifestyle, with current partners including Logitech, Sony Pictures Television, Ultimate Ears, Victorinox, ILVE, Dollar Sweets etc.

They currently have two exciting job opportunities open within their team, based in Sydney!

Mid Weight Designer

They are on the hunt for a new creative force to join the team as a Mid Weight Designer. The agency offers a strong and reputable pedigree in integrated communications, leading campaign strategy and creation for key brands in consumer tech, gaming, music, TV content, FMCG, festivals, homewares and lifestyle. Their ideal candidate must be a competent and passionate all-rounder willing to move outside their comfort zone. If you want to grow and develop into a real player in something great, then this is your opportunity to explore.

You will play a key role in the design process, working closely with the social, content, PR and influencer specialists on projects, under UMM’s Senior Art Director and Joint MD’s. You must be someone who feels comfortable attending client briefings and is capable of presenting creative ideas.

Paid Social Media Advertising Specialist

Their Social and Content Team is growing, and they’re on the hunt for an ambitious and analytical Paid Social Media Advertising Specialist. The successful candidate will have a passion for social media marketing, creative outside-the-box thinking, content, testing, and experience across all major platforms (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, etc.). They are looking for someone to bring a highly analytical, creative, and growth mindset to the role.

You will manage the day-to-day social media advertising operations, build and optimise effective paid social advertising campaigns, provide creative solutions to optimise KPI metrics and execute tests, collect and analyse data and identify trends and insights in order to achieve maximum ROI in marketing campaigns. You will need to show a proactive mindset by continually optimising performance and looking for new opportunities for improvement of KPI metrics.