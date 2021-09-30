TBWA’s PR agencies, Eleven & FleishmanHillard are on the hunt for PR professionals (all levels) to join the team on a freelance & permanent basis. With roles available across Australia, these are opportunities for someone who’s hungry to impress, produce great work and develop strong media relationships that drive coverage outcomes. The successful candidate will work across a solid list of local and global clients with a great team, developing and implementing media and influencer engagement plans, writing and developing content for a range of audiences, managing online communities and contributing to ideas for campaign and always on activities. If you are a corporate comms/B2B/consumer brand specialist, they’d love to hear from you! Apply now!

Michael Cassel Group produces and presents world-class musical and theatrical productions. Their reputation for marrying artistic excellence and commercial savvy has positioned Michael Cassel Group as one of the world’s leading theatrical producers. They are currently looking for a dynamic Marketing Manager based in Sydney, who will be directly responsible for supporting the Senior Marketing Manager in implementing all media and strategic planning, marketing plans, media schedules, advertising creative, partnerships and promotional activities to maximise ticket sales on all theatrical productions. They want someone who is highly organised with meticulous attention to detail, the ability to exercise creative thinking and initiative, ability to prioritise, problem solve and work to strict deadlines and be able to work well under pressure in a fast-paced environment. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Megaphone Marketing is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. They are seeking a Creative Producer to join their team in Melbourne! The successful candidate will be working for an exciting and fast-paced organisation dedicated to building positive change for businesses and employees alike. They want someone who loves to be challenged, making every effort to build positive, working relationships with everyone you come into contact with. You will need to have outstanding communication skills and strong initiative with a strong understanding of marketing principles and consumer psychology with an eagerness to learn. Check out the full job description & apply today!

At Future Super, they’re making money moves and changing the way super is done. By giving people a chance to invest their life savings in companies that don’t harm the planet, they’re showing the power super has to change the world. With ambitious targets and a passionate membership base, they are on the hunt for a Senior Product Designer to design their end-to-end member experience, adding cohesion and delight to a typically disparate and confusing experience. Based in Sydney, this will be the perfect job for someone who is able to use digital product design skills to solve the climate crisis and someone who loves getting input from users, internal stakeholders and turning diverse feedback into clear product design decisions. They value skills, passion and who you are over experience. Head over & check out the full job description & apply now!