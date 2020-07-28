Dog By Dr Lisa make affordable, luxury coat and skincare for dogs. They are looking for a determined, independent, think-outside-the-box PR Assistant (SYD) to help grow their in-house PR strategy on a casual basis (approximately 10-16 hours per week, flexible). There will be a strong focus on influencer management, so the applicant will need to be creative, with great social skills and an ability to network. To apply you should have a thorough understanding of social media platforms, excellent verbal and written communication skills and ofcourse a love of dogs is absolutely essential! Existing relationships with influencers across various categories is beneficial. Read more and apply here!

Eczanes Pharmaceuticals are a small pharmaceutical company that focuses on health and well being. They are currently seeking a full time Social Media Marketer/ Copywriter (SYD) to join their fast and dynamic small team. In this role you will be heavily involved in marketing their existing products and new product launches. To excell in the job you will be someone who wants to be part of the team, has outstanding attention to detail, loves to work with innovative products and most importantly has excellent communication and writing skills. You will be working from their office in Silverwater. Read more and apply here!

Click Management are seeking a full time Junior Talent Acquisition Manager (SYD). This role is part of a new division for Click Management where you will be working alongside with one of the largest companies in the world to scout, profile and sign new and upcoming content creators in Australia and New Zealand. Your days will be spent prospecting all the major streaming platforms, identifying growth channels, preparing briefs, approaching them, and ultimately signing them. Your previous experience in the gaming industry (whatever that may be) will be invaluable and you are a natural in navigating social mediat. Ideally, you are somebody who is looking to start their career in gaming. Read more and apply for this exciting role here!

Junkee Media are on hunt for a full time Sales Account Manager (MELB). In this role you will work within the Junkee Network of content sites, plus their Out Of Home assets across Uni’s, Tafes and pubs/ venues to lead and develop key client relationships, foster client service excellence, manage content projects, and identify new areas to engage with a client’s marketing and communications strategy, driving the business to success. To apply you should have at least 3 years’ experience in either the OOH space, creative, digital, media agency or publisher. Read more and apply here!

The Sheet Society are hiring a casual worker for eCommerce Dispatch (MELB) to join their warehouse team, helping to pick & pack their customer orders. This role will primarily be responsible for our eCommerce order dispatch and assisting with day-to-day warehouse operations. To apply you should have experience in eCommerce, retail or warehouse environment. Read more and apply here!

