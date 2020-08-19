Love music and social media? Dew Process are on the hunt for a gun full time Content and Community Coordinator (SYD) to be responsible for developing and executing top notch content, social media and communication strategies for the artists on their label. Your day to day will include create maintaining social media schedules, producing digital assets for both artist and label channels and writing press releases and copywriting for artist and label websites. To apply you will need stellar written and verbal communication skills, extensive knowledge of online marketing channels and generally know your way around Adobe Suite. Sound like dream job stuff? Read more and apply here!

Secret Sounds (who run Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Secret Sounds Touring, Village Sounds, etc etc) are seeking a part time Digital Marketing Strategist to keep their festival and touring audience engaged and hopeful about the future. Sounds easy enough, right? Your day to day responsibilities will include preparing digital marketing plans, campaigns and strategies, using analytics tools and create reports for every step of a campaign, proposing new and creative ways of to upkeen customer engagement and attract new followers and overseeing social media plans for festivals and touring and amending and adapting them regularly to suit the everchanging current climate. The ideal candidate will have experience within digital marketing and user experience and have a background in leading a digital marketing strategy, ideally in the creative or entertainment sector. You also kinda have to love data and analytics. Sound like you? Read more and apply for this exciting role here!

Concrete Playground are on the lookout for a full time Staff Writer (SYD) who’s finger is firmly on the Sydney pulse. In this role, you will write intelligent and engaging short-turnaround news pieces, longer Q&As, features and commercial content on a wide range of topics, including restaurant openings, art shows, travel etc. You’ll also pitch stories and find the angle that works best for their audience, manage Concrete Playground’s social channels and assist the Editor in sub-editing, commissioning (writing and photography) and monitoring site traffic. To apply you should have a bachelor’s degree, a minimum of one year’s experience with a publisher, media organisation or similar and an interest in writing about food, art, travel and/or local news. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

ABeauty are hiring a contract Digital Editor/Content Producer (GOLD COAST). The position will involve sourcing appealing content, interviewing brand founders, writing social media captions, adapting press releases and producing general website copy. To apply you should have 2-4 years of experience in digital publishing with a inclination for writing and social media. Read more here!

Present Company are hiring a full time Account Manager (SYD). In this role, you responsibilities will include managing the day-to-day client relationships, projects and expectations and supporting the Account Director with clients marketing and advertising strategies. You should have 2+ years agency experience to apply. Read more here!

LÉ BUNS are seeking full time eCommerce & Customer Care Operations (MELB) to work across their brand websites, order fulfillment processes & other customer related activities plus any new eCommerce projects & initiatives. To apply you should have a minimum 1-2 years of experience in an ecommerce and/or marketing-based role (preferably fashion & / or online retail sales). Read more here!

Junkee Media are seeking a full time Video News Director (SYD) to head up the strategy and creation of Junkee’s video output across YouTube channels and more! In this role you will work closely with Junkee’s Publisher and Managing Editor you will be responsible for all video output from Junkee, to ensure that it meets a high quality and quantity KPIs. To apply you should have 5+ years experience in video content creation with strong portfolio of published video work with demonstrated ability to amplify content across social media. Read more here!

MGMT are seeking a full time Talent Agent (SYD). The role will require you to be responsible for ensuring all delegated talent are managed with the utmost care and professionalism, as well as ensuring the smooth running of the business through the coordination of day to day activities such as contract negotiations, scheduling and client meetings. The ideal candidate will have exceptional management and organisation skills, sales experience and interpersonal communication skills. Read more here!

Leif Products are hiring a full time Marketing & Partnerships Manager (SYD) that has experience in partnerships, collaborations, community-building as well as PR and event management. The ideal candidate will need to be a creative and nuanced thinker with strong connections within the food, lifestyle, design and wellness industries. Read more here.

Dorratt Creative are hiring a casual Graphic Designer (GOLD COAST) who loves a daily challenge and thrives on creativity and the fast pace of this industry. To apply you will need a minimum of 5 years experience with excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite on Mac. Read more here!

UMM are hiring a full time Junior Art Director (SYD). You will lead the design process, working very closely with the social, content, PR and influencer specialists on projects, under the two Joint MD’s. You must be someone who feels comfortable attending client briefings and is capable of presenting creative ideas. To apply you will need a minimum 2-3 years agency experience in graphic design/social content. Read more here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.