Designstuff Group are on the hunt for a full time Homewares Customer Service & Online Store Pick and Packer (MELB). In this role you will be responsible for customer enquiries via phone and email, online order fulfilment, stock level maintenance, and processing of orders efficiently and carefully within business timelines and guidelines. If you have a flair for detail, great customer service skills and are naturally organised, they want to hear from you! More info on the role here.

Werx is a Digital creative branding agency looking for a super organised and buttoned down Account Manager (SYD) who will work alongside the Account Director. You must have experience working in marketing or a creative advertising agency, preferably B2B and/or IT. Strong project management skills a must and a proactive mind in bringing solutions and ideas to clients. Super exciting role to work with industry leaders. If this sounds like you please apply here!

B Seated Global are seeking a full time Junior Interior Design Consultant (SYD) for that has a can do attitude to work across their main business units, including website, Sales, and online & offline digital marketing. You must have a strong knowledge of Materials & Fabrics and a passion for furniture to apply. The ideal candidate will have a formal qualification including:

Diploma of Graphic Design or Bachelor of Design (Graphic Design). If this sounds like the role for you, read more here!

