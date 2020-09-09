Deliciou is on a mission to make plant-based food easy and delicious for everyone. They are on the hunt for a Creative Producer (MELB) to be responsible for helping Deliciou solidify its place as THE plant based brand by developing video content for their brand and products that will speak to, and connect with, a growing global customer base. In this role you will develop concepts for and produce high performing video advertisements (that don’t feel like ads), research future trends and current trending content on digital channels, Lead areas of pre-production and assemble the right team of content creators. To apply you should have experience in a similar role and a strong track record in producing viral content for digital channels. Apply for this exciting role here.

Made In Katana are a a multi-disciplinary studio working for the entertainment, music and culture industries. The are looking for a Mid-Weight Editor (SYD) to join their creative team in Erskineville on a contract or short term basis looking towards a full-time position. In this role, your typical day will include working with their Creative Team and Directors to work on post production edits, Supporting and assisting the creative team as well as working on solo projects, Helping with the preproduction for a number of projects in the pipeline. To apply you will need experience with video production for online distribution and broadcast and a strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud. Read more and apply here!

Standard Whisky are seeking a full time Digital Content Producer (MELB) to join their digital team to help further accelerate the growth of their business. A day in the life of the successful candidate will include leading the development of content for new product launches and global campaigns, Working with the marketing team and inhouse design studio to deliver assets and managing integrated activity content calendar globally. To apply you should have demonstrated experience planning and developing digital content across various platforms and an interest and understanding of digital trends and technology. Read more and apply here.

Product Distribution is a leading food importer and distributor of crafted food brands from North and Central America, supplying B2B across the retail and food service channels nationally. They are seeking a are seeking an experienced part time Mid Tier Digital Marketing Manager (SYD) to drive all strategy, analytics and insights – to ultimately grow our online presence and our online authority as the leading supplier of North American foods. Main responsibilities include: Digital Marketing, Social Media Content Creation, Social Media Community Management, SEO Tagging, Blog Copy and Creation and EDM Copy and Creation. Read more and apply here!

