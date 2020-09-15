Cut Showroom is a creative wholesale distribution agency. Their showroom is located in the fashion hub of Alexandria, Sydney, offering all aspects of: Brand Management, Sales, Importing, Distribution, Digital Design, Marketing and E-commerce. They are currently looking for an experienced full time Wholesale Account Manager (SYD) to join their team.

In this role, your key responsibilities will include; End to end account management of brands across all boutique stores and customer base, Acting as the first point of contact for existing and new clients, suppliers and buyers, Generating new business opportunities and partnerships with the AU + NZ retail marketplace and Perform market research and competitor analysis for allocated regions / accounts.

To apply, you must have 2-5 years’ previous experience within the wholesale fashion industry, existing relationships and strong boutique knowledge across AU + NZ marketplaces. Read more and apply for this exciting role here!

Four Pillars Gin are seeking a full time Social Media & Content Manager (NSW/VIC) to join their passionate and dedicated team. As their Social Media & Content Manager, you’ll be taking on a role that is central to everything Four Pillars do, every story they tell and every social and digital interaction they have. They are looking for a storyteller, able to bring a Four Pillars charm, warmth and personality to every word, story, post, comment, article and email you write. You’ll write for their socials (both organic posts and paid ads), emails, and website. You’ll also understand that we live in a visual culture, and that great stories need to be well told and beautifully visualised. So you’ll care deeply about imagery, design, motion and all kinds of storytelling innovation and excellence.

They aren’t looking for a trained marketer or an expert designer or photographer but you do need to be o have a passionate POV on all those areas. Meanwhile, what you need to be is the best bloody storyteller for the best bloody gin makers on the planet, driven by a passion for connecting those stories with people and encouraging them to tell those stories on our behalf. And you need to like gin. If this sounds like you, read more and apply here!

The Creative Store are seeking a full time Mid-Weight Creative (SYD) to bring entrepreneurial & innovative in thinking and successfully navigating & challenging strategy. You will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of creative solutions across all channels in collaboration with the wider agency team and developing a strong understanding of the client’s business and their competitive set. To apply you will need 3 – 5 years’ experience in art direction and copywriting within an integrated agency, and possess a keen eye for detail & beautiful work that can transform a business and a working knowledge of the tools in Adobe Suite. Read more and apply here!

The Creative Store are also hiring a casual Social Media / Content Manager (MELB). Role responsibilities include: Community Management, Scheduling of content and Reporting as well as using data and audience insights to drive strategy. To apply you should have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in a role managing social media, with basic design and video skills. Read more and apply here!

