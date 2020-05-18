Click Management are on the hunt for a full time Junior Talent Manager (SYD) to work with and nurture some of the largest and fastest growing YouTube talent in the world. You’ll work in their heritage listed Surry Hills office, where you will be at the epicentre of gaming content creation in Australia. The ideal candidate will experience working in sales or agency management and are ready to take on a new challenge within the gaming industry. You’ll have access to a rooftop balcony and more importantly, a basement where the team often congregate to play video games, pool or workout in the office gym. Read more about this exciting opportunity here.

Tannar Eacott is hiring a full time Content Producer/ Social Media Manager (SYD). She is looking for a producer who can coordinate her daily life, content and assist with social media. The role will be assisting her in a range of tasks including: assisting with day to day management, sourcing cool ideas for Insta/TikTok/Facebook and assisting in organising videos /vlogs/ challenges. To apply you should live and breath social media. If this sounds like you, apply here!

The Steve Jaggi Company are hiring a full time Producers Assistant (BRIS) to help the office operate effectively every day and assist the producers. The role includes: following office workflow procedures to ensure maximum efficiency, maintaining files and records with effective filing systems (dropbox) and schedule agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for producers. If you want to kick start your career in the producer space, read more here!

