Chic Talent Management is a boutique talent management company that launched in 2005 to compliment Chic Model Management – Australia’s number one model agency. They are on the hunt for a full time Talent Coordinator (SYD) to provide support to their group of talent managers and agents. In this role, your day to day responsibilities will include general admin & project support, assisting with compiling presentations, brand/database lists/research, contracts etc and updating their social media accounts. Ideally you will have similar experiecne in an agency role to apply, but most importantly you will be a naturally organised person, who shows initiative, enthusiasm and be self-motivated. Read more about the role and apply here!

EVA is one of the top players in the e-commerce bedding space, and only launched in 2017. They are currently looking to bring in a Social Media Specialist (MELB) to help continue that growth. You’ll manage the development, planning and execution of their social media and influencer strategy. Ultimately, you’re a people person when it comes to increasing brand awareness and know how to engage audiences across a range of social platforms. Best of all, you are data-driven, so you’ll know the key metrics when reporting on the effectiveness of your campaigns. To apply you will need to have a minimum of 2-years FT experience as a social media specialist or a similar role and analytical skills to determine social media achieves objectives. Read more and apply here!

Everyday Massive are on the lookout for a casual Senior Designer. They are based in the Gold Coast, but thanks the the magic of the internet, this is a work-from-anywhere opportunity. You’ll be working with a 20 strong team on big projects for big brands across the world in all areas of design. In this role, you have the chance to get hands-on in developing ideas, designing communication (in various mediums) and experiences for global organisations. It’s an opportunity to hone your current skills, and develop a whole bag of new ones. To apply, you will need a minimum of 7 years experience out in the real world, an unhealthy love of design, and an ability to see a project through from concept to completion. Read more and apply for this exciting opportunity here.

Kivari are a growing women’s fashion brand, based on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, they are hiring a full time Marketing and Communications Manager (SYD) to be responsible for developing, implementing and evaluating the Kivari brand, creating and implementing marketing strategy and (inter)national campaigns. The role includes PR & Marketing Communication, social & content strategy and influencer management, partnerships & collaboration. Read more here!

Beysis are hiring a casual Order Fulfillment Extrordinaire (SYD). Your day to day will include Processing orders, dispatching all completed orders, packing orders and stock management. To apply you will need good attention to detail and be capable of working at a swift pace, while having fun in the process. Familiarity with e-commerce and shipping platforms is ideal, but not necessary. Training will be provided. Read more here!

Instant Rockstar are on the lookout for someone to shape the voice of their Haircare brand. In this role you will create and deliver epic content – videos, photos and copy. They need someone to create social campaigns that go beyond a range of posts and are outside the box of traditional Haircare. To apply you will need extensive experience in photography & videoing, editing, Adobe Suite, and be a social media guru ofcourse. Read more here!

Eleven PR are on the hunt for a Social Media Manager & Social Media Creator (SYD). The successful candidate will be responsible for implementing social media strategies, copywriting, managing content development, community management/moderation, content management, campaign reporting and social ideation. To apply, you will need 2+ years’ experience of social media management. Read more and apply here!

