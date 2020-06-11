Book An Artist Pty Ltd is a platform that connects people with street and mural artists to create custom artwork. They are looking for an energetic part time Content Writer (MELB) who can create compelling blog posts, marketing and social media content and web copy. You will be driving their content strategy. To apply you should have a proven record of excellent writing demonstrated in a professional portfolio and the ability to work independently. Read more about the role here!

Janai Anselmi Styling are seeking a casual Stylist Assistant (SYD) to work with wardrobe and props on TV commercials and stills commercials. To apply you must have your own car and computer and be handy with basic DIY tools, and of course an interest in fashion. Read more and apply here!

Collaborative Media Group are on the hunt for a part time Videographer + Editor (BRIS) to shoot and edit for a diverse array of clientele – all the while working out of their creative hub in Fortitude Valley.To apply, you will need to be a self-starter keen to hit the ground running, full of creativity, talent and confidence, with a keen eye for capturing highly engaging, shareable content, a passion for storytelling through video. If this sounds like you, apply here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.