Beyond Billables are a brand and marketing agency seeking a part time Content Creator (BRIS) to writing copy for their Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook posts as well as coming up with ideas and shooting Tik Tok vids with other team members. The role will start as 3 days a week for 3 hours a day, or 4 days for 2.5 hours a day with an intention to grow from there. If you are a creative, have a robust personality and be capable of taking responsibility they want to hear from you! Read more info here.

James Cosmetics are on the hunt for a full time Junior Creative (QLD) that knows their way around a camera and can pump out creative and engaging content. The job includes tasks like product photography, shooting flat-lays, shooting, editing and branding videos, creative social media ads and working with talent. The successful candidate will be proficient with DSLR camera as well as sound recording and lighting. If this sounds like you, apply here!

CMG Digital Agency are an award winning news/digital agency platform that covers stories on business, lifestyle, travel, wellbeing, travel and design. They are currently seeking a Marketing Intern (MELB). As part of the internship you will gain experience on the following: writing meaningful content for marketing campaigns, keeping finger on the pulse of what’s trending, exploring the interactions between press and social media, liaising with contributors, and gaining valuable experience in how a digital media outlet works. To apply you should have a knack for grammar and know the importance of a deadline. More info here!

Want more? Sure thing!

Global Talent are seeking casual Background Talent (SYD) of all ages. No audition required. If you either want to be a TV Extra or develop your Acting Skills, this is perfect for you. Read more here!

Fashionista are hiring a Wholesale & Admin Assistant (SYD). The role entails offering exceptional customer service to their wholesale accounts, sales agents, and e-commerce customers; and supporting the Brand Managers. Ideally you will have 1+ years of experience in a customer service or sales support role. Read more here.

Flipside Distribution are looking for a Ecommerce Studio Assistant (SYD) assist in the in-house photo studio and prepare and process new items to be photographed. To apply you should have a sound knowledge of Adobe Photoshop. More info here!

