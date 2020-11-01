B Seated Global are currently looking for a Digital Marketing Coordinator (SYD) to join their team. The ideal candidate is a highly organized self-starter and capable of working across multi marketing platforms. In this role you will be following briefs set by creative director, assisting in implementing their Digital Marketing strategy and managing their Social Media Platforms including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google Adwords. To apply you should have a minimum of 2 + years prior experience working in Social media, content creation and or digital marketing. Read more and apply here!

Vida Glow is on the hunt for a creative and strategic Content Editor (SYD) with experience leading content strategy, planning and execution across multiple platforms. In this role, you will be pro-active and pioneering, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and love experimenting with new ideas. You are known for your creativity, engaging content, emerging social trends and leveraging pop culture. You will be the voice of the brand, ensuring consistency across all communications. You will have mixed experience across editorial & brand copy, photoshoot & video production and social media management. To apply you should have a Tertiary qualification in Journalism, Communications or similar with a minimum of 8 years’ experience in a content related role. Read more and apply here!

Nimble Activewear is looking for a Digital & Graphic Designer (SYD) to join their tight knit Nimble Ninjas. To be an ideal candidate, you will have experience in designing direct comms across multiple digital channels and adapting creative to suit seasonal markets. Leading the charge with exceptional communication skills you are the kind of person that is excited to get their hands dirty and committed to delivering excellent brand experiences. You will work daily across their Brand & Digital team to bring our brand and product stories to life. Reporting directly to the Senior Brand Manager & eCommerce Manager. Nimble move fast and this role has plenty of growth opportunities for the right candidate. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

Mint Health is a Northern Beaches based digital communications, marketing and PR agency, working with national and multinational brands to develop strategic communications programs that deliver meaningful impact for the client. They are on the hunt for two integrated PR Professionals (SYD) to grow our team in either a SAE or AM role. In this role you will work across account management, business development, and client services. To apply, you should have previous account management experience in a PR/marketing agency and between theree- and five-years agency experience. Read more and apply here!

WOTSO provides regional and suburban office space on flexible terms. Our customers are largely sole traders and SMEs. We give them great spaces close to home so that they can grow their businesses whilst still being connected to their local community. They are seeking a Marketing Coordinator (SYD) to join their team. Key responsibilities include using local area marketing drive growth for all of the 17 WOTSO locations, work with space leaders to run promotions and promote the space and research and keep up to date with coworking market trends. To apply you should have the ability to write and produce content and have a good understanding of google analytics and how SEO works. Read more and apply here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.