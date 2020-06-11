I’ll give it to Twitter user @OkButStill… most jobs are stupid. And boring. And dull.

Occasionally, though, I’ll come across a job title that makes me sit back in my chair, look up at the ceiling, and slightly chortle.

Such job titles exist in the below thread, after punters were implored by the Twitter user to name “one cool job”.

every job is stupid. name one cool job — rob (@OkButStill) June 9, 2020

When given a challenge, Twitter shows up, time and time again. And this case was no different – thousands of users took to the thread to provide some much-needed professional inspo. From ‘panda hugger’ to Snoop Dogg‘s ‘professional blunt roller’, the following career suggestions will have you reconsidering your 9-5 and sending out those resumés faster than I could scream ‘chicken nugget’ (this will make more sense later in the article, do not stress).

Here are some of the best responses going ’round. (Whether they’re legitimate or imagined positions is another conversation that we can have at a later date. For now, let’s imagine that all of these titles exist as a way to escape from the mundaneness that is reality, shall we?)

the guy who shoots the bullet through the CDs to make the hole — ˗ˏˋ jackie ˎˊ˗ (@theejackie) June 10, 2020

Being pitbull — coolpinp (@coolp1np) June 9, 2020

On facebook it says my uncle is a CEO in not giving a fuck, I think that sounds pretty cool. — Michael (@mikecahpentah) June 10, 2020

Fun fact: this above job was advertised by the Giant Panda Protection and Research Center back in 2014. “Your work has only one mission,” the job description read, via China Daily. “Spending 365 days with the pandas and sharing in their joys and sorrows.”

Alexa, play Lizzie McGuire‘s “What Dreams Are Made Of”.

Anyway, I digress…

Aside from my newfound appreciation for many niche job titles, I now can’t stop thinking about Pitbull.

Stream Mr Worldwide for clear skin and an updated CV.

Dale.