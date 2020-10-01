The job cannon doesn’t fire often these days, but it’s bloody blasting today: Australia Post is hiring more than 4,000 people to help with the busy Christmas period, and other big retailers are following suit.

Australia Post is expecting record parcel volumes in 2020, and is therefore on one of the biggest hiring sprees in its 210-year history.

It’s set to employ nearly 2,900 Christmas casuals across the country, with a further 300 full-time and part-time customer contact reps in Brisbane and regional areas of South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Queensland.

Meanwhile, Dan Murphy’s is reportedly looking to hire more than 1,000 casuals in 242 stores over the Christmas period, and BWS is looking to hire more than 600 casuals. Your RSA is pretty essential here, for obvious reasons.

“A lot has been expected of our people this year and I’m so proud of the way our team has adapted and dealt with the challenges they’ve faced to keep delivering for Australia across our entire network,” Australia Posts executive Sue Davies said in a statement.

“In managing all the necessary COVID-safe requirements, including a reduced workforce in our Melbourne facilities during the recent Stage 4 restrictions, our people have gone over and above to provide critical services for businesses and their customers and delivered for over 8.1 million households who have shopped online between March and August alone.

“This is a record-breaking recruitment drive for what we expect to be a Christmas unlike any we’ve had before in Australia Post’s history. In a year that has been incredibly challenging and impacted people in many ways, we are delighted to be inviting people to join us this Christmas as we deliver across the country.”

Jobs-wise, things are still a bit grim. More than 23,000 people applied for Christmas casual positions last year, but this year is expected to be much, much higher: when the organisation hired 1,000 casual in response to the pandemic, more than 50,000 people applied.

Australia Post came under fire last month for asking employees in Victoria to work for time in lieu, while simultaneously indicating its executives would received more than $7 million in bonuses. The timing could *not* have been worse.

The result? The board called a snap meeting to declare that under no bloody circumstances would its executives receive their bonuses, no matter what CEO Christine Holgate told media.

