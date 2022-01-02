For many of us, 2022 will be a year of growth, a year to be productive and a year to achieve our goals. For the rest of us, it will be a year to take as many days off as humanly possible to recover from the absolute shit shows that were 2020 and 2021.

Well look no further ‘cos we’ve come up with the ultimate guide to maximising your days off in the year of our lord 2022. Consider it a very late Christmas gift that got lost in its commute from the factory warehouse to your front doorstep – better late than never!

With this method (which Finder initially developed for NSW), the key is to strategically take your precious 20 days of annual leave around the same time as public holidays, giving you a smattering of mini vacations throughout the year.

The only caveat to think about here is that your workmates might get in and book these dates before you – so you better get in quick! Ya snooze ya lose, bucko.

Alrighty, here we go. On your marks, get set, go (on holiday)!

First up, the Australia Day weekend. Here, you’re gonna wanna take four off on January 24, 25, 27 and 28 – giving you a 9 day holiday when combined with the two weekends on either side of it.

Starting to make sense now?

The next one is a chonky-boi, so bear with me here.

Between April 9 and May 1, you’re gonna take every non-public holiday weekday off. This is a big one because it falls during the Good Friday, Easter Monday and Anzac Day period, netting you a total of 23 days off for the price of just 12 annual leave days.

Work smarter, not harder, right?

Next, take off June 10 for a 4-day bender on the Queens B’day weekend.

Depending on where you live you’ve also got a three day Labour Day weekend sometime in the mix there – so have a google in your respective states for that.

Lastly, next Christmas you should 100% scratch out December 28, 29 and 30 which leaves you with a 10-day break for the grand sale price of three.

Now all that’s left to do is call up your boss and assert dominance by scheduling this absolutely hectic amount of holiday time. You deserve it.