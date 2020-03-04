Industries are changing, certain jobs are disappearing, but it’s not all doom and gloom. Other careers are being invented or just beginning to grow – these are the areas you want to be in, mates.

Here are three careers that are sure to be in demand in the future.

1. Aged Care Industry

The one good thing Boomers can give us is a booming (see what I did there?) need for workers in aged care. In fact, by 2035, one in five Aussies will be over the age of 65.

This means that what is already a $20 billion industry will need to triple the number of workers by 2050 to accommodate the aging population. So you can have a dang good chance of securing a job when you graduate, and actually help people while you work.

2. Financial Industry

Money, it’s a gas. So grab that cash with both hands and make a stash. Ok no, but picking a job within the financial sector and helping other people manage their money will not only mean you have a future-proofed career, but it’ll pay damn well too.

This sector ranks in the top 10 list of Australia’s highest paying jobs – so champers is on you. Not to mention our country will need 200,000 workers in these roles by 2023.

3. Tech Industry

Want to earn over $130,000 per year? Yeah, same. That’s exactly what the average ICT Manager is raking in, making this industry one of the top three highest paying jobs in the country.

Technology won’t be going anywhere – actually it’ll be going everywhere – so neither will a need for industry experts to create, develop or defend it.

There is nothing quite like the feeling of job safety while you’re spending your time and money on higher education, so why wouldn’t you future-proof your career?