Tell Us How You’re Getting On Top of Your Money & We May Sling You $500 To Help Out

I don’t know about you, but whenever I check my savings account, I’m left with cobwebs and the distant echo of an owl. It’s cold comfort knowing I might not be alone in this feeling.

Gen Z and Millenials are incredibly keen on learning more about budgeting and how to manage savings. These have even spawned a sub-genre on TikTok of called “FinTok“, with countless videos on how to budget, how to live on your salary, and break-downs of monthly expenses. These videos can offer plenty of helpful advice, or sometimes highlights how we’re all barely scraping by.

That’s why we wanna know how you, or fellow common people, are managing to boost your savings in this hectic economy. Have you managed to stick to a budget? Are you using a micro-investing app to round up your purchases? Are you having “girl dinners”?

Tell us your best money-saving tips below in our lil’ survey below. It’ll only take a few short minutes and afterwards, you maybe be rewarded with a hefty spendy prize.

To help you with your savings goals, we’re giving away a $500 Prezee gift card and once you hit submit on that survey, you’ll go into the running to claim this bad boy.

They can be used at over 25 million stores worldwide online and in-store, so you’ll be just that little bit closer to reaching your savings goals. Whether that’s to afford a relaxing getaway, make a hefty self-care purchase, or even have a neat lil’ nest egg put to the side in case of emergencies.

Good luck!

