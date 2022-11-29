Disguise Your Inner Scrooge With These Cheap But Chic Christmas Gift Ideas

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Every year December creeps up on me like a very expensive jack in the box. Every year, I try and prepare for the obscene cost of all the Christmas gifts I have to buy, squirreling away a percentage of my pay from October onwards. Somehow, every single year, I’m still caught off guard — no matter how early the shops put up their Christmas decorations these days.

As an adult, Christmas is expensive. There’s just no way around it. And if you’re taking some time off over the holidays, it can actually be a really terrible time to have to spend a bunch of money on gifts for family and friends.

But NEVER FEAR babes. We’re here to give you some fabulous Christmas gift ideas that will not break the bank. You can still shower your loved ones with chic and gorgeous prezzies and pay your rent, I promise.

READ MORE 8 Last Min Christmas Gifts If You Really Fucked Up And Left It All Too Late

Chic But Cheap Christmas Gifts For Absolutely Everyone

Off The Grid Wash Bag

Off The Grid Wash Bag, $17.49

Look at this sweet little wash bag! This is a great gift idea because they are super versatile. You don’t just have to pop toiletries in them — you can put stationery in them, or even use them as a handy compartment when packing a suitcase. Think of the possibilities!

Everyday Essential Ankle Socks

Everyday Essential Ankle Socks – 3 Pack, $25.00

I know, I know. It’s a total cliché to get people socks for Christmas. But seriously, it’s a cliché for a reason and that reason is because EVERYONE ALWAYS NEEDS SOCKS. The amount of time per week I spend excavating my chest of drawers to find a matching pair of socks is devastating. If someone gave me some decent socks for Christmas I would be grateful. Hint hint.

White Bluetooth Headphones

Listen Up! White Bluetooth Headphones, $39.95

These ones might be a little more ‘spenny than the others on this list, but if your loved one is fanging for some Airpods and you can’t quite cop the bonafide Apple price tag, these are a fab alternative. They even look just like the real thing.

Organic Mesh Produce Bag

Organic Mesh Produce Bag – Set of 5, $19.00

This is one of those gifts that your loved one won’t know they needed until they receive it. These sleek mesh produce bags are so handy and totally eliminate the need for nasty plastic bags for fruit and veg. Nothing like a genuinely handy gift!

Smart Phone Ring Light

Smart Phone Ring Light, $24.95

Do you know an avid social media addict or budding TikTok star? This is the perfect gift for them. All their Insta piccies will go off in 2023.

The Olive Branch Scented Candle

The Olive Branch Scented Candle, $27.00

This is another Christmas classic, but honestly — who doesn’t love a scented candle? They can spruce up any room and lift any mood. These scented candles from Lush are also ethically made and 100 per cent vegan, and the frosted glass is reusable and recyclable. We love to see it.

Cocktail Florals Bartender Blend

Cocktail Florals Bartender Florals, $24.00

Now this just screams chic. Your loved one will be able to fancy up any cocktail with these stunning floral adornments. This is the perfect gift for the wino or cocktail lover in your fam.

Time to start bashing that ‘Add to cart’ button! You can thank us later when you blitz through your Christmas shopping with dollars to spare.

Sure, lettuce may be under $10 now but times are still pretty tough. Head to our Bougie But Broke vertical — brought to you by Cheddar — for more money saving hacks.