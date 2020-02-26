In celebration of International Womens Day this year, froth lords Young Henrys have let the women take over the place to brew up a very special cold one called ‘Free The NEIPA’, and you’ll be able to bend the elbow for one real soon.

The delish New England IPA (knows as a NEIPA) that’s been concocted, brewed, and bottled by the women of the Inner West brewery will be in grog shops for you to take home and knock the froth off from Friday, March 6. Perfect for end-of-week office drinks, park seshes, and long lunched tbh.

10% of the beer’s profits will also go to local Newtown-based charity Two Good Co, who provide meals to those less fortunate in Sydney. So you can feel a little less guilty about having a cold one instead of going to the gym or whatever next month.

With notes of juicy fruits and citrusy bergamot, you’ll 100% be able to switch out your arvo Earl Grey tea with a beer and get the same flavours going, I reckon.

Check ’em out working up a hard-earned thirst. Woof, love to see it.

Young Henrys brewers Carla Dauton and Michelle Hanrahan had the brainwave to create a beer that gives a nod to their love of a cheeky cuppa, and realised that it’d be the perfect reason to get all the gals on board to make their own brew without the boys’ help, cementing that beer is 100% a bev for literally anyone.

Cop yourself a bottle or two of the ‘Free The NEIPA’ from March 6 at your local bottle-o, and lets hear it for the bloody girls, huh? Good gear, big cheers.