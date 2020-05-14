YouFoodz have done what needed to be done – created large versions of their ready-made meals for me, the hungriest hippo in all the land.

Jks, it’s not for me specifically. Imagine if a company did that for you though, what a vibe. It’s for anyone who is LIKE me – requires more food to function. This will absolutely stop me scoffing not one, but two of their meals and still counting that as a “snack”.

There are 14 meals going large, all high protein and delicious sounding like Pad Thai (YES), Creamy Chicken Carbonara (YES YES) and Nonna’s Spaghetti Bolognese (honestly if you haven’t had YouFoodz spagot before, you’re missing out).

The larger meals are around 420g, while the regular meals are around 320g. The good news is they’re only $1 more – regular meals are $9.95, while the large portion is $10.95.

Still unsure? YouFoodz is letting you try the large meals for free until the 31st May. There’s a minimum spend, but if you pop the code “LARGE-YF” in, you’ll score two large meals for free next time you order.

The 14 large meals are available now online and in stores.