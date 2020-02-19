Yakult. If you grew up in the 90s or 00s, you remember the odd little yoghurty shot. Either because the weird kid in class had one every recess – or because YOU were the weird kid slurping down your creamy goo.

In case you can’t tell yet, I was not the Yakult kid in school. For whatever reason, my mum didn’t buy into the “good for tummies” propaganda spun on TV ads at prime-time. After polling the office, the weird kids who consumed bottle after bottle of the probiotic drink were doing it because their parents forced them to.

This explains why there was at least one little weirdo in every different social group. The cool kids drank Yakult. The bookworms drank Yakult. The sporty kids drank Yakult.

But you were all still weird.

As an experiment, I rallied three people who had never, ever had the pint sized bev to trial it, as well as two people who hadn’t consumed one since primary days.

The Newbies

Myself and colleagues Bree and Will had our very first Yakult drink. I would say the vibes were like doing a tequila shot – you don’t want to have it, so you shoot it down as fast as possible. And, as Bree said – NEVER SMELL IT FIRST.

I sniffed mine first. It smelled like yoghurt, which was comforting. I was expecting a sort of off-milk scent, but while it has the texture visually of rotten milk, it doesn’t have the whiff. Thank Christ.

Bree struggled to open hers, lol.

We chugged them together. Bree immediately started gagging and I thought she would actually might do a baby spew into the sink, which would have been alarming. I’m terrible in a crisis, so I just started laughing.

Will also hated his, but not to vom-areas. He said it tasted like a “tropical yoghurt drink that’s been in the fridge for too long.”

I agree about the tropical yoghurt drink part – it has a fruity flavour, like those mango Yoplaits you had as a kid. Except it’s definitely more a liquid than a yoghurt.

Once Bree recovered, she said “that was fucked, it tastes like warm yogurt, like out of your school bag at recess warm yogurt. And also like the pink fairy floss zooper dooper, 10/10 would not do it again.” Not a fan, then.

The Old Timers

Two people in my office grew up as the weird Yakult kids – Josh and Vanna. They had them in their lunch boxes, but while Josh has fond mems of his little yoghurt shots, Vanna fucking hated them.

Both agreed to try one as a grown adult, saying the last time they could remember consuming one was in primary school.

Vanna was surprised to find she didn’t hate Yakult as much as an adult. “They’re not as bad as I remember,” she said. “I can best describe it as juicy tasting milk, but somehow nice. Portioned well. Bottle looks like a tip of a dick, not bad either. I like knowing there are health benefits to this drink.”

I don’t know about the dick part, but sure. Josh absolutely frothed his.

“I always weirdly liked the taste when I was little (despite my father telling me it had insect bits in it), drinking it as an adult it still has that weird tangy taste I remember. Would drink again.”

I’m sorry – INSECT BITS? What??? I literally googled this, and I think where Josh has gotten confused as a small child is between “bugs” (probiotic germs or whatever they are) and actual insects. Phew. I was very alarmed.

Anyway I think we can deduce from this Yakult experiment that the drink is fine, unless you have a real aversion to warm yoghurt.