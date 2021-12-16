Get ready to go back in time with the golden arches, folks, because Macca’s is reopening its very first store in Australia and to celebrate its selling multiple items on the menu at 1970s prices.

Yes, you read that correctly, the mighty Yagoona store of legend is opening its doors yet again, and for just two (2) hours, you can snag some discounted goodies for you and your holiday season situationship.

From 11am-1pm on December 17th (which is today!!!!), Yagoona McDonald’s and ONLY Yagoona McDonald’s will be serving up 20c hamburgers, $1 cheeseburgers and $2 cups of coffee, just like they did in the 1970s.

So yeah, if you’re reading this instead of hauling ass to Yagoona, what the fuck are you doing? Garn git!

Yagoona McDonald’s opened up in 1971, 50 years ago, before it was eventually knocked down to make way for an insurance company, which is just grim without the ace. It’s good to have you back, king.

The new store has been fitted out with 70s inspired decor reminiscent of how it used to look, but has also been upgraded with a 24-hour drive-thru, a McCafe and a playground for the kiddies that wasn’t made with 1970s safety standards.

According to McDonald’s Australia’s CEO Andrew Gregory, the reopening of Yagoona is just another jewel in the crown that is the 50th Anniversary of Macca’s celebrations.

“We are incredibly proud to reopen McDonald’s Yagoona and recognise its important part of our history,” he said.

“Everything our customers know and love about McDonald’s Australia started at Yagoona, from Happy Meals and birthday parties to first jobs and community contribution.

“The reopening celebrates 50 years of supporting our customers, people and communities in Australia.”

I dunno about you but I know that I have only a couple of hours to get all of my besties crammed into my Toyota Corolla so we can all snag some cheap ass cheeseburgers and hamburgers and feel joy again.

Keep in mind my friends that the hamburgers and cheeseburgers, though cheap, are (obviously) limited to a maximum of 4 per order, while the coffee is capped at one per order. Maybe take a couple of cars?