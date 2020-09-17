PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Dan Murphy's for its new selection of alcoholic seltzers.

It’s safe to say that everyone over the age of 25 has a drink they never want to look at again, let alone drink it.

Whether it’s the smell or the taste that immediately wakes those gag reflexes from their slumber, there’s no point trying to get back on the dead horse. Let your dreams of sipping that particular drink die and move on to something else.

Well, my fellow scorned souls, why not turn your attention to the new range of Seltzers that just landed at Dan Murphy’s? They’re new to Aussie shores so the chances of you being sick of them are slim to zilch and depending on the brand you choose, they can clock in at under 135 cals per can. Plus, they don’t taste anything like those premix nightmares for your younger days – you know the ones.

On the contrary, they don’t taste like a bucket of sugar and their flavours are refreshing as hell – anything watermelon flavoured gets a huge tick from yours truly.

To celebrate Seltzer September, just fill out the form above and tell us what drink you never want to see again, and you could have a slab of Seltzers delivered straight to your door.

There are 10 cases to win, which means there are 10 opportunities to win, which means if you coordinate with a few mates and make sure all of you enter, the chances of winning at least one slab and divvying it up between the lot of you are significantly higher.

Gotta play that numbers game, team.

In the meantime, head to Dan Murphy’s website to peruse the seltzer range.