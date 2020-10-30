PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Jack Daniel's to make every little life moment count.

Most of the time, our bucket lists look like a pretty ridiculous series of accomplishments that are downright implausible -winning a Grammy, hiking across the Sahara, surviving the hike across the Sahara – but what happens if we focus on the smaller life goals?

The last thing you want is to wake up as a 95-year-old to realise that you’ve wasted your entire life trying to obtain the unattainable.

So, let’s work on our little bucket lists. The Bite-Size Bucket List™, if you will. Honking the horn of a 16-wheeler, dancing on a bar, standing up in a limo’s sunroof – all of the things we can quite easily tick off our list.

To get your creative juices flowing, fill out the comp form (above) and tell us about something you’ve always wanted to do, no matter how trivial, and you could score one of three Jack Daniel’s bundles.

READ MORE Up-And-Comer Stevan Explains How Fellow Muso KIAN Slid Into His DMs To Collaborate

Here’s what you get in each prize:

1 x 700ml bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey (40% ABV)

1 x 10-pack of Jack Daniel’s & Cola (4.8% ABV)

Life’s pretty damn short so you’ve gotta make every little win count, even if you’re not getting a Nobel or some other fancy pants award.

Must be 18+ to enter and as always, pls drink responsibly.