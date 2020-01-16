PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Colonial Brewing to jazz up Beer O'Clock.

Have you ever considered that the way you’re opening your beer is boring and outdated? A simple twist, or a flick of the wrist, a quick hiss and next minute you’re gulping your ice-cold brew? I’ll grant you that it’s efficient, sensible even – but, ya basic.

It’s ok, I have discovered the competition that will help you be a more exciting beer-drinker. Which has to be everyone’s main goal in life, right?

Colonial Brewing Co, are offering a whole year worth of their brews to the craftiest craft beer enthusiast who can find the most entertaining way to ‘Rip The Lid Off‘ one of their beer cans. The inspo behind the idea? A bunch of tradies who challenged themselves to a little lid-ripping creativity and posted it online.

If you haven’t tried CBCo’s beers yet, do it immediately. If you have, you’ll have noticed that their unique tinnie lids rip off entirely – which should add a little extra flavour to your opening attempts.

To enter, all you have to do is upload a video of your creative Colonial Brewing Co tinnie opening attempt to Instagram and tag it with #ripthelidoff and @CBCO_ by Feb 29th, so you literally have all summer.

Don’t let me catch you just tossing the can around a bit before you open it with your hands in a perfectly normal way, either. That is not creative, that is just opening your beer can in a normal way after severely shaking it up first.

Maybe you’re a skilled fisher who can really land a hook. Perhaps you can very quickly train an eagle to swoop down at the opportune moment. Or possibly you can achieve the lid rip using only your teeth. I’m not going to give you all the ideas, I’m just spit-balling here.

You can check out the deets and get more info, including the T&C’s, over on their website.