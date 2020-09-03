Get ready mates, because the Law of the Claw will soon hit Australia for the very first time. Yep, the wildly popular hoon juice White Claw is finally making the leap from the US fridges to Australian grog shops, and you’ll be able to find cans of the bubbly binch from mid-October.

We brought you the news that the unholy White Claw was coming to Australia way back in May, and we’ve barely been able to keep a lid on it since then. Just absolutely salivating with anticipation for when those skinny tins of boozy seltzer will finally land in Australia and fall into our hot little hands.

Unleashing the claw from October 12, the first wave of the beloved hard seltzer will come with three flavours – natural lime, ruby grapefruit, and the highly-favoured mango flavs.

Ok so it doesn’t include my absolute fave black cherry flavour, but fingers crossed the seltzer will go bonkers over here and they’ll bring all the other flavours over in due course.

Now for the business end of your upcoming Claw Law Summer. Four packs of these White Claw bad boys will set you back a neat $23.99, and you’ll be able to find them at local grog shops right across Australia.

I’m calling it right here and now; this year’s going to be the summer we all get utterly obsessed with seltzer. I’ve been waiting for this one for years, and it’s finally HAPPENING.

Lean in baby, the hoon is gonna resume at top speed. You might need to take a week off life to just soak it all up.