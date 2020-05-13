Today I ate salad for lunch. Because my sister did the food shopping this week, I had to use whatever she had bought. In true chaotic energy, she opted for a kumato over the normal, standard tomato.

A KUMATO. My sister bought, willingly, the weird not-tomato thing you just stare at concernedly for a bit on the veggie stands before choosing the safe, normal tomato for purchase.

You’ve definitely seen a kumato before but just in case you’re confused, here you go:

As you can see, the kumato looks exactly like a tomato, except it’s a dark green-red hue. Inside, it’s the same. Kinda looks like a rotting tomato. WHICH IS EXACTLY WHY I DON’T BUY THEM.

Taste-wise, they just taste like a nice, sweet tomato. They actually taste great, tbh. Like possibly better than a tomato. But still, why? And how? And you scare me?

I did some investigative research, of course, and in shocking news there is literally no normal reason as to why they are called kumatoes. Were you trying to think of another fruit or veg the farmers forced to fucc with a tomato to make this bad boy? Yeah, same. kumquat was the best I came up with and I don’t even think it’s spelled with a k.

Turns out “Kumato” is just a trade name given to a patented “cultivar” (I have NFI what it means, something about a certain assemblage of plants hahahahahaha what the fuck is that) of tomato that was developed in Spain.

It is a hybrid, so it’s not just a straight tomatey boy. But hybridded with what, I have no idea. Here’s the absolute bullshit the kumato site has about it – this sounds like some tomato Hollywood film.

In the 1970s, Luis Ortega would often go with his father to the fields cultivated by his family in the village of Agra, on the Almerian coast. His curiosity led him to discover that the tomatoes at the end of the lines, which received less water, were a different colour, but were much more intense and sweet in flavour. Having observed this, the young farmer set himself a personal challenge: to grow a tomato with an authentic and intense flavour that was a different colour. This was how the Kumato® tomato was born, on the shores of the Mediterranean.

Yeah ok Luis, way to be an overachiever and then ruin everything with a shit name for it.

There’s another bit that is just as fudgy and confusing:

Kumato® is the outstanding result of tireless efforts to apply traditional plant breeding techniques and natural cultivation methods. Its origin can be found in the wild tomatoes which grow spontaneously and which adapted to withstand the dry and salty conditions of the Mediterranean region.

HOW DO YOU MAKE PLANTS FUCK.

See that little “R”? That’s an interesting one – you can’t simply GROW kumatoes. You have to be INVITED to grow them. Can you even… my god. Anyway, there are folks in Australia who have been InViTeD to grow kumatoes, which is nice for them. Seems a bit ~exclusive~ and shit but fine.

There are also folks in Isle of Wight, Belgium, Canada, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Mexico, and Southern Lebanon, so it’s not like Luis Ortega isn’t slutting around his kumato seeds. Why the secrecy? You’ve pimped them out to everyone?

Like, get this richness from Wikipedia:

Syngenta maintains ownership of the cultivar throughout the entire value chain from breeding to marketing; selected growers must agree to follow specified cultivation protocols and pay fees for licenses per acre of greenhouse, costs of the seeds, and royalties based on the volume of tomatoes produced.

Good LORD. Surely we aren’t chowing down copious amounts of kumato to warrant someone bothering with all that red tape here in Australia. I guess we must be. Unless it’s a sort of kumato cult and all these producers get really fucking into a pyramid system where they might become the kumato version of Scientology’s OT VIII level or whatever.

Anyway, do you feel really full of kumato information now? Hopefully you get asked a question about them in trivia this week.