Make Room On The Xmas Menu ‘Cos Woolies Has Released Adorable Festive Treat Wally The Wombat

Throw your Aunt Linda’s dry AF gingerbread off the Christmas lunch table ‘cos Woolworths has just dropped a delectable new friend: Wally the Wombat. Wally is simply so adorable, I’d feel bad eating its face.

Trifle, pudding, pavlova and… wombat? In my humble opinion this is the perfect addition the festive menu. Tell your Nan in advance.

Wally is a delicious chocolate sponge roll. Frankly I’m sold by the Santa hat alone.

Plus, having a little chomp on Wally will actually go to a good cause. For every roll sold, Woolies will donate $1 to wildlife rescue organisation WIRES.

So you could maybe save a real wombat by eating this delicious chocolatey one!

“Australian wildlife have had a rough few years between drought, bushfires, record rains and floods, and as today’s fresh food people, we’re determined to help all Australians, even the furry ones,” said Woolies Food Company managing director Guy Brent.

He said Wally the Wombat would both “help customers have fun while entertaining” and “support WIRES to nurture our native animals back to the wild”.

Woolies is also bringing back Reindeer Carrots this year. They are not, in fact, made of reindeer but are instead regular carrots — if you buy ’em, 10 cents will go to WIRES.

WIRES CEO Leanna Taylor said the org was very grateful for Woolies’ support.

“We are thrilled with the launch of Wally the Wombat in stores to help our animals in care get back into the wild in time for Christmas,” she said.

This is making me wonder if the wee creatures in my backyard would appreciate some teeny tiny stockings this year?

The sweet chocolatey treat sounds absolutely delectable. Wally’s delicious body is comprised of a delightful, delicate choccy sponge roll. It’s filled with creamy chocolate and then covered in a choc buttercream.

I may have to put in a formal request that Woolies create other holiday-specific versions. I’d froth a Halloween themed Wally with a witch’s hat.

Is this Australia’s answer to the UK’s iconic Mark’s & Spencer Colin the Caterpillar cake? We can only hope.

If you have a hankering for Wally, they’ll be available at select Woolworths stores from December 2. It’ll set you back $25 and serves 10 people.

Forget reindeer and penguins: the only Christmas animals I care about now are wombats.