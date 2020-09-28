Violet Crumble flavoured milk hits shelves this week and I would like to dive into a pool of the stuff, if I’m honest. To quote our lord and saviour Lizzie McGuire: “hey now, hey now, this is what dreaaaaaaaams are made of.”

Nothing quite hits you in the nostalgia feels like flavoured milk, and when you pair that with the delectable taste of a Violet Crumble choccie, you’ve got a recipe for something good.

So, you can imagine my sheer delight when I found out that Violet Crumble chocolate honeycomb-flavoured milk would be hitting Aussie shelves this year. I mean, don’t say 2020 gave us nothing.

“It may have been 107 years in the making, but it’s better late than never,” Robern Menz CEO Phil Sims said in a statement.

“There’s almost nothing more Australian than flavoured milk as we’ve all grown up with it, so we had to give Aussies what they want. Chocolate and honeycomb splattering together with milk just makes sense.”

Violet Crumble is easily one of the god-tier chocolates, and there are very few sweet treats that transport me back to my youth quite like them. One bite of a Violet Crumble and I truly feel like I’m being transported back to the year 2004 and I’m eating them in the back of my dad’s car at the local cricket. Ahh, memories.

And let’s be real here, nobody (except maybe your lactose intolerant mates) is complaining about another flavoured milk. Nobody! The limit on milk flavours simply does not exist, gimme more.

The news comes just weeks after they blessed our souls with white chocolate caramel Violet Crumble, which is basically what you’d get if Caramilk had a lovechild with a beehive. ICONIC.

Violet Crumble chocolate honeycomb flavoured milk hits shelves on October 1, and I will quite literally fight people for a bottle of the good stuff.

The Violet Crumble chocolate honeycomb flavoured milk is available nationwide through all of the usual places you’d pick up a bottle of choccie milk: Coles Express, Caltex, Drakes, IGA, Foodland, Romeos, The FruChocs Shops and Bickfords’s online store.