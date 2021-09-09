The beer gods, Victoria Bitter, have spoken and they’ve asked that we get vaccinated.

In a new campaign launched today, the kings of the slab have taken classic VB ads of the 80s and 90s, putting a real-world spin on them.

“A hard earned thirst comes from being all over town. Not from being in lockdown,” the new VB ad says.

“So if you’d like to get back to leading a band, or lending a hand, roll up your sleeves, and get the jab.

“Matter of fact, I got mine now.”

Of course, the ad also features that famous VB anthem most of us will have heard at some point in our lives. Have a peep below:

It might seem ~odd~ that a beer company like Victoria Bitter is backing vaccines, but it really isn’t. The government has set a target of 70% / 80% vaccinations before the country can open up. That means until then, we can’t go to live gigs, can’t see our friends and can’t go have a beer at the pub.

In an ideal world, the choice to not get vaccinated would only affect the individual and no one else. However, that’s not the case. It affects whether we open up, the number of people that get really sick, and how much pressure is put on our healthcare system.

It’s the same reason why there’s also been a huge vaccine backing from other major industries like the arts. Recently a bunch of musos like Spacey Jane, Powderfinger and Flume (but not Guy Sebastian) have backed the Vax the Nation movement.

High vax rates mean opening up. It’s pretty simple.

All adult Aussies (yep, even those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.