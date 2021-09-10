I’m a simple man. All I want in life is to perhaps own a little house (or a dollhouse, which seems more feasible), become responsible enough to have a pet that’s not a fish, see more of the world and if I had to ask for one more teeny tiny thing, it’d be the ability to fly.

None of those requests seems unreasonable to me. Not one. The ability to fly? Probably the most reasonable of the bunch, quite frankly.

If you have an idea of what you think would enhance your life, fill out the simple form below and let us know.

By chucking us your thoughts, feelings and opinions, you could get your mitts on a $500 Uber Eats voucher, which would absolutely enhance your life.

Wait, is it too late to add an abundance of food to my own list? I can take something out so I’m not getting greedy if that helps? I don’t really need the ability to fly, plus I’ve seen how much energy birds have to put in so it honestly sounds like a chore. I’d get tired, stop flapping my arms and hurdle towards power lines after five minutes.

I digress. The form will take you no time at all to fill out so there’s no reason not to have a crack.

Someone has to win, so why not you?

T&Cs apply.