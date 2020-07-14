Almost like clockwork, an argument around state-specific names for food has reared its head, and every person and their pet has had some kind of input. It’s not the potato cake/scallop furor that we know and (sometimes) love to yell about for hours on end, this time it’s all about the humble sausage sizzle, and whether it’s called a “sausage in bread” or not.

Actor, writer, and very funny human Nakkiah Lui asked the question on Twitter last night, noting that she’s never heard of a barbequed sausage between a folded slice of bread called “sausage in bread” before. She always knew it as a “sausage sanga” or “sausage sandwich”, and wanted to know if it was a state-based thing, or something decided culturally.

Okay, so I’ve always called a sausage sizzle: a sausage sandwich or sausage sanga. But legit, apparently some people call it a ‘sausage in bread’?! WHAT?! SAUSAGE IN BREAD?! Is this a state thing? A cultural thing? Who asks for a sausage in bread?! — Nakkiah Lui (@nakkiahlui) July 13, 2020

And like moths to a flame, everyone ran to give their two cents on the matter.

It’s a sausage. In bread. The sausage sizzle is where I go to get a sausage in bread. — Daniel Jack Paproth (@pappy90) July 13, 2020

It’s ???? a sausage in bread ???????? — Christie Whelan (@Christie_Whelan) July 13, 2020

You and all your followers are wrong. Thoroughly wrong. — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) July 13, 2020

Some people took the “sausage in bread” theory and applied it to other things, just to poke a bit of fun at the whole thing.

Heading down to the great state of Victoria for a beer in cup and a chips in bowl. — Michael Beveridge (@mickyb273) July 13, 2020

Yes of course it’s a sausage in bread, that’s why we also call a pie ‘mince in pastry’ and pizza ‘toppings on dough’ and who doesn’t love a glass of carbonated sugar water! ???? — Amy Thunig (@AmyThunig) July 13, 2020

Some were a little ingenious with their approach to the whole thing.

Queanbeyan Rotary club agonised over this. We decided to go with ‘sausage sizzle’ because it sounds more appealing than sausage in bread, sausage sandwich or sausage wrap.

(We also do ‘sausage on a stick’ for those who don’t want bread.) — Andrea Grosvenor (@AndorraGrasping) July 13, 2020

Others had a mild existential crisis.

This has made me realise that I’ve always rocked up to a sausage sizzle and only ever ordered by asking for “one with onions and tomato sauce, please”. I’ve never actually referred to the food product by a name. Now I’m conflicted. — Internet Lawn Clippings (@Cait27536782) July 13, 2020

And some just confused me even more.

I put it to you, that the result of a sausage sizzle is in fact a sizzled sausage. Adding it to a slice of bread folded in half to engulf the sizzled sausage on both sides, it becomes a sizzled sausage sanga. Adding sauce, it is now a saucy sizzled sausage sanga. With onions. — Kimmylea (@Kimmylea4) July 13, 2020

Though one guy had a very logical, and somewhat reasonable breakdown for what the simple snack should be named.

I’ve thought very deeply about this, and believe a “sausage in bread” should be a sausage in (between two slices of) bread. Due to the abbreviation of sandwich to “Sanga” you abbreviate the sandwich in the first example from two slices to a single slice. Hence the sausage sanga. — James Young (@BasicallyFutura) July 13, 2020

I mean, whatever the fuck you call it, I just want them to return to their natural home of my local Bunnings on a Saturday. I miss the precious mid-morning snack while I’m shopping for gardening stuff.