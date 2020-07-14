Almost like clockwork, an argument around state-specific names for food has reared its head, and every person and their pet has had some kind of input. It’s not the potato cake/scallop furor that we know and (sometimes) love to yell about for hours on end, this time it’s all about the humble sausage sizzle, and whether it’s called a “sausage in bread” or not.

Actor, writer, and very funny human Nakkiah Lui asked the question on Twitter last night, noting that she’s never heard of a barbequed sausage between a folded slice of bread called “sausage in bread” before. She always knew it as a “sausage sanga” or “sausage sandwich”, and wanted to know if it was a state-based thing, or something decided culturally.

And like moths to a flame, everyone ran to give their two cents on the matter.

Some people took the “sausage in bread” theory and applied it to other things, just to poke a bit of fun at the whole thing.

Some were a little ingenious with their approach to the whole thing.

Others had a mild existential crisis.

And some just confused me even more.

Though one guy had a very logical, and somewhat reasonable breakdown for what the simple snack should be named.

I mean, whatever the fuck you call it, I just want them to return to their natural home of my local Bunnings on a Saturday. I miss the precious mid-morning snack while I’m shopping for gardening stuff.

