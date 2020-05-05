Now that every person and their dog/cat/other animal has made enough whipped up coffee and sourdough to have it coming out of their respective ears, a new TikTok food trend has entered the spotlight – teeny piny pancake cereal. Literally mini pancakes in a bowl, as cereal. Now THIS, I can get behind.

Move the fuck over Dalgona, sourdough, chippie omelettes, and whatever else we’ve been influenced to make while in isolation; your 15 seconds of fame are well and truly over. Tiny pancake cereal is here and it looks both incredibly tasty and fucking adorable.

The hashtag #pancakecereal already has well over 11 million views on TikTok, where people are taking the original recipe and putting their own twist on it with varying results.

Making the incy-wincy tiny pancake cereal is pretty easy. You make a simple pancake batter and instead of using a ladle to portion out a big pancake’s worth of batter, you pop it in a squeezy bottle, piping bag, or zip-lock back with a corner cut off, and pipe little pancakes into a hot frying pan.

Follow the same routine as normal-sized pancakes – watch for bubbles, flip when golden – and then instead of serving up in a stack on a plate you pop the little bebbies into a bowl and add whatever toppings your heart desires.

I’ve seen butter and maple syrup, milk, sprinkles, whatever you like. Some people have even added food colouring to the batter and made rainbow pancake cereal.

And as with every viral cooking trend, some people found it a little challenging to not make a huge mess while trying to portion out the tiny pancakes, resulting in…this.

And this genius went a step beyond and made tiny waffle cereal. Seriously being bored at home is making people bloody creative, I love it.

Watching tiny food being made is so satisfying, and I will defend that to the ends of the earth. Bring me more adorably itty-bitty food, please. Make the Masterchef kitchen make tiny food purely for my viewing pleasure. Thank you.