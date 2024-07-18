These Are Heinz’ New Rumoured Mayonnaise Flavours & Not To Yuck Anyone’s Yum But

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Heinz so you can vote on which new flavours should hit shelves this year.

Condiment lovers, it’s time to have your say. The sauce lords at Heinz are currently cooking up some interesting new flavours, that the general public will get a chance to vote on which ones should make it to shelves this year.

So let’s talk about what these new flavours are, and if they’re worth making a case for.

The rumoured flavours are: Margherita Pizza Mayonnaise, Cheesy Garlic Bread Aioli, Tangy Coriander Mayonnaise, Smokey Bacon Mayonnaise, and Sweet Chocolate Mayonnaise.

Now, I could definitely see myself slapping some of these flavours on a sandwich. For example, the Cheesy Garlic Bread Aioli will absolutely go hard in a grilled cheese, and the Smokey Bacon mayo should take your measly homemade burger to another level. But where are we at in humanity in which Sweet Chocolate Mayo might be allowed to be a thing?

Make no mistake, I’m no fussy eater. I’ve baked brownies with mayonnaise before, and it’s great. But the idea is that the mayo adds a fluff to the brownie, and the chocolate overpowers the tang of the mayo anyway, so it’s not all that noticeable. I ask you, whomst here among us knows what to do with chocolate mayonnaise? Or, I could be entirely wrong and it’s an absolutely delicious culinary marvel.

Thankfully, I’m coming to you with a message from the future. There’s still time to have your say. Flex Mami is playing the role of judge, giving the Australian public a say on which flavours should hit shelves in August this year.

To make your case for which flavours deserve to be spared from the culinary guillotine, simply head to Heinz’ site and tell them which ones you think deserve a spot in your fridge.

For my Smokey Bacon and Cheesy Garlic Bread friends, go forward knowing you’re on the right side of history. To any fans looking forward to the Tangy Coriander or Margherita Pizza mayo’s, you’re allowed an opinion I guess…. To any Chocolate Mayo defenders reading this article, you’ve got opps.

Vote smart and vote well!

Image Credit: iStock / enigma_images | Ratatouille

*T&Cs apply, criminallytasty.heinz.com.au. Open to AU residents 18+. Starts, 11 July 2024 at 12:01 am AEST. Ends 2 August 2024 at 11:59 pm AEDT.



To enter, visit criminallytasty.heinz.com.au, complete the entry form for your chance to win. Max 1 entry per person. No purchase necessary. 10 personalised Heinz Flavoured Mayo bottles. Recipients will be notified via email within thirty (30) business days of determination.

H.J. Heinz Company Australia Ltd (ABN 64 622 234 379) 2 Southbank Blvd, Southbank, VIC 3006, Australia.