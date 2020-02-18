Supreme has unveiled its upcoming Spring/Summer collection, which features some of the most eclectic assortment of items known to (wo)man. Among SS20 offerings like the Supreme tool workstation and Supreme Audubon bird call, however, lies one item that’s truly blown the minds of many: the deliciously boujee Supreme Oreo cookie.

Yep, a custom red Oreo cookie complete with the Supreme logo imprinted on top.

Both my wallet and tummy are ready.

Check out some of the other highlights from the SS20 collection below, which also features a Supreme Swiss Army knife and BMX bikes.

Binoculars

Camping chair

Ziplock bags

Thought number 1: These ziplock bags could also come in handy to slightly-preserve your Oreos.

Thought number 2: Will people actually seek to preserve the Oreos, or will they test ’em out? I’d reckon I’d chomp on the boujee bicky immediately, but maybe it’s because I’m super hungry right now and dreaming of a late dinner.

Actually, no, I’d 100% eat them. I wouldn’t be able to rest knowing that Oreos were sitting on my shelf uneaten.

Supreme’s SS20 drop will be available in-store over in the US and in various European stores on Feb 20. While this obviously isn’t good news for us, these goodies will be available online from Feb 27.